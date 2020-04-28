Pueblo prepares for special election with precautions

24 hour drop-box and curbside Voter Service and Polling Center. for Pueblo’s May 5, 2020 Special Election. (Photo: Pueblo Votes)

PUEBLO, Colo. — The May 5 Special Election has been moved to an all mail-in election.

There is a ballot drop off open 24 hours a day, and a drive-thru polling center if you need a replacement ballot. The drive-thru and dropbox are located at 8th & Main (720 N. Main Street).

All 24-hour drop boxes remain open.

For this election, a member of County Clerk & Recorders office said they will take their time reporting the results because the people who are unpacking and counting ballots need to take precautions amid COVID-19.

Here is a look at how Pueblo County is handling ballots during this time.

If you need to register to vote or check your status go to: govotecolorado.gov