Pueblo County sees historic voting turnout

PUEBLO, Colo. — According to the Pueblo County Clerk & Recorder’s Office the voter record turn out was reached at 10:30 a.m. on Election Day.

Nearly 90,000 citizens cast their ballots this year.

The drive-up ballot drop off at the old Pueblo County Courthouse was a popular spot.

Election judges were there from 6:45 a.m. until polls closed at 7 p.m.

It was an efficient way to cast your ballot, you just hand you ballot to the election judge, you get a “I voted” sticker in return. They date stamp it and drop it in the box.

Each ballot taken in here, is date stamped then dropped in a locked box! ⁦@PuebloCounty⁩ ⁦@FOX21News⁩ pic.twitter.com/TKdd6uMw5F — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) November 3, 2020

Pueblo County releasing results twice on Tuesday, once shortly after 7 p.m. once again around 9 p.m.

Pueblo’s Ballot Question for economic development looking to pass.

It was an extension of a half-cent sales tax that was set to expire in Dec. 2021, it will now continue until 2026.