Pueblo 2A: Economic Develop sales tax extension

PUEBLO, Colo. — Since 1985, sales tax in Pueblo had been funding economic development in the city creating incentives for business to choose to Pueblo over other locations.

Every five years, the voters decide whether or not to renew the half cent sales tax.

So this year, Question 2-A in Pueblo is on the ballot again. It is asking voters to extend the half-cent sales tax through Dec. 31, 2026. It was set to expire Dec. 31, 2021.

Pueblo Economic Development Corp supports the issue.

PEDCO said they are currently concentrating on six areas of growth: Outdoor Recreation, Aerospace & Defense, Construction Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Hemp, and Rail.

PEDCO said this money has brought over 9,500 jobs to Pueblo.

