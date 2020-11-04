Proposition EE passes, Colorado will begin taxing vaping products containing nicotine

COLORADO — Colorado voters approved proposition EE which will create the first-ever tax on vaping products that contain nicotine. Proposition EE lowers the tax on modified risk tobacco products from 50% to 35% for the next 7 years.

Proposition EE passed by nearly 78%, according to the Associated Press.

This ballot measure will also dedicate revenues to various health and education programs.

As of 9:15 p.m., 81% reporting with a vote count of 1,860,562 voted for and 851,497 voted against proposition EE.

