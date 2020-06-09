Primary election ballots on the way to Colorado Springs voters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ballots for the 2020 primary election have been mailed to voters in El Paso County, the clerk’s office said Monday.

The office said they mailed about 408,000 ballots to active registered Democratic, Republican, Libertarian, and Unaffiliated voters. The ballots should arrive in voters’ mailboxes by Friday.

Depending on the precinct, the ballot will contain contests for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state Senate, state House, District Attorney, and County Commissioner districts two, three, and four. Colorado’s presidential primary election was held on Super Tuesday in March.

Unaffiliated voters will receive a ballot packet with both a Democratic ballot and a Republican ballot. Voters may fill out and return only one ballot. If both ballots are voted and returned, neither will be counted.

Ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day, June 30. Postmarks do not count.

Ballots can be returned by mail or at one of 35 secure 24/7 drop boxes across the county.

Mailed ballots must include adequate postage, and should be mailed by June 22 to ensure delivery by Election Day.

