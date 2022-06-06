EL APSO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has mailed nearly 459,000 ballots to all eligible, active registered Republican, Democratic and Unaffiliated voters for the 2022 Primary Election.

The 2022 Primary Election ballot content, depending on the precinct a voter resides in, will contain contests for U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, State Senator, State Representative, Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, local races for County Clerk and Recorder, Treasurer, Assessor, Sheriff, Surveyor, Coroner, and County Commissioner Districts One and Five.

The content of a voter’s individual ballot is dependent on where they reside. Voters are urged to research these candidates in advance utilizing the Sample Ballot available online. Once an informed decision has been made, voters are encouraged to vote and return their ballot early.

As a reminder to Unaffiliated voters who received a ballot packet with both a Republican and Democratic ballot, these voters can only vote and return one party’s ballot.

“Elections are incredibly important in our democratic system,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “We know the citizens of El Paso County are anxious to have their say in the direction of our country, state, and local community. I encourage people to take their civic responsibility seriously and utilize this opportunity to vote and make their voice heard.”

Voters have many convenient options for returning their voted ballot in a safe and secure manner. The Clerk and Recorder’s Office has 39 secure 24/7 ballot drop-box locations throughout the county. 99% of the county’s population lives within a fifteen-minute drive of one of these locations.

Voters also may return their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). However, voters should affix standard $0.58 postage when returning their ballot via the USPS. The Clerk’s Office recommends that voters do not return their voted ballot by mail after June 20. All voted ballots must be returned to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, June 28, to be counted. Postmarked ballots received after the deadline cannot be counted.

The ballots should arrive in voters’ mailboxes by Friday, June 17.