Presidential primary ballots going out to military, overseas voters

FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, a poll worker offers a voter an “I Voted” sticker after casting a ballot in Ridgeland, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ballots for the March 3 presidential primary election will be sent to military and overseas voters starting this weekend, according to the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder.

The clerk’s office will send about 4,100 ballots to voters classified under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act. Those voters include military members and their dependents living out of state, as well as citizens who live out of the country.

“Holding the highest amount of active UOCAVA voters in the State of Colorado, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office pays special attention to these voters,” the office said in a statement.

Ballots will be sent to local voters in February.

In addition to receiving their ballots earlier, military and overseas voters have more time to return their ballots. While local voters must return their ballots by 7 p.m. on March 3, military and overseas voters only need to postmark their ballots by that time. As long as they arrive within eight days after the election, they’ll still count.

Military and overseas voters can vote and return their ballots by mail, fax, or email to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

For more information about military and overseas voting, email uocava@elpasoco.com or visit the Colorado Secretary of State website.