Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg opens office in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sunday Democratic Presidental candidate Mike Bloomberg opened two campaign offices in Colorado — one in Aurora and one in Colorado Springs.

The opening drew a large crowd of voters, people filled the new office in Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon and created a line out the door.

Betsy Hart, a representative from the Bloomberg office, said they chose Colorado because it’s typically a swing state.

“Colorado has proven to be an important battleground in recent presidential elections, and it’s important to get the infrastructure in place now so we’re ready to beat Donald Trump in November,” said a representative from the Bloomberg office. “Mike Bloomberg wants more Americans to have a voice in choosing the nominee for President, that’s why he’s campaigning in states overlooked by other candidates including every state that will vote on Super Tuesday – March 3.”

Actor and environmentalist, Sam Waterston, was at the opening instead of the candidate himself.

Waterston is on the board of directors of Oceana, an international organization focused on protecting the world’s oceans. He has a long record of supporting environmental issues.

President Donald Trump is the incumbent for the 2020 election for the Republican party.