DENVER (KDVR) — The majority of Colorado voters want more options for their alcohol purchases, according to the latest results of the Emerson College Polling/The Hill Colorado poll conducted Oct. 26-29.

The poll shows that 53.9% of Coloradans of all political affiliations would approve Proposition 125 in the upcoming midterm election. The ballot initiative would make it legal for grocery and convenience stores to sell wine alongside full-strength beer. Another 37.3% said they oppose the measure, while 8.8% said they are still unsure.

Colorado has grown less friendly to the measure in the last month.

The same poll last month showed 57.8% supporting the measure, a larger majority than the more recent poll. Meanwhile, the share of voters who would oppose it has grown substantially, from 26.3% to 37.3%.

Coloradans also continue to support Proposition 126. This initiative would allow delivery services such as DoorDash or Uber Eats to deliver alcohol to customers’ doorsteps from any restaurant licensed to sell alcohol.

Among all Coloradans, 52.3% said they support this alcohol delivery measure. More than a third, 35.7%, said they oppose it, while 12% are still unsure. Support for this proposition was not part of the poll taken in September.