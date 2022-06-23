PUEBLO, Colo. — The Colorado Secretary of State has appointed an observer for the primary election in Pueblo County this month.

The observer is expected to watch the county clerk’s office activites, process, and procedures. This move was prompted after incorrect ballots were sent out to roughly 1,600 voters before the primary.

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert “Bo” Ortiz said each of the voters affected were issued a replacement ballot.

For now, the state said it will work with Ortiz’s office to ensure that Pueblo County voters have safe, secure, and accessible elections.