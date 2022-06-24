COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will open four more Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC), on Monday, June 27, adding to the five VSPCs already operating.

Over the weekend leading up to Election Day, five VSPC locations will be open Saturday, June 25, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The Clerk’s Office encourages voters who would like to take advantage of in-person services to utilize Saturday hours in advance of Election Day. If voters wait to vote in-person on Election Day, the Clerk’s Office wants everyone to be aware that lines will be long as well as wait times at the voter centers.

Voters should be aware that the primary purposes of a Voter Center are to:

register new voters

update voter registrations

issue a replacement ballot

issue a ballot to a voter who did not receive one in the mail

offer ADA accessible ballot marking devices for individuals with disabilities

If an individual prefers to vote in person, they may go to a Voter Center and receive a paper ballot to vote and deposit, or they can drop their completed mail ballot off in person. A voter who collects other voters’ ballots cannot return more than 10 ballots to a drop box or in person, due to Colorado law. All ballots, whether mail ballot or in person have the same security measures and are processed in the same manner.

The Clerk’s Office is reminding voters to sign their ballot envelope and an important reminder to Unaffiliated voters, they may vote and return only one ballot. If they vote and return both political parties’ ballots, neither will count.

With only four days away from the 2022 Primary Election Day, June 28, it is too late for voters to return their ballot via the United States Postal Service. Voters must return their ballot at one of the 39 ballot drop-off locations, monitored by video surveillance.