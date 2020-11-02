More places to turn in your ballot open Monday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — It’s too late to mail in your ballot, but scroll to your county below to find the easiest way to drop it off OR vote in person.

El Paso County

13 new voter service and polling centers will open Monday, Nov. 2 in El Paso County to make it even easier to cast your ballot and do it early.

There are 35 Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC) which open in phases. Services include voter registration, updating registration, replacement ballot, use of ADA accessible ballot marking device, drop-off ballot.

There are also 35 secure 24-hour mail ballot drop boxes throughout the County, making it easy to return your ballot!

Pueblo County

Pueblo County has eight 24-Hour Secure Outdoor Ballot Drop-Boxes and eight Voter Service and Polling Centers as well as drop off locations with extended hours at the County Court House and the Lucero Library.

The drive up drop off location at the County Courthouse opens on Monday, Nov. 2.

Fremont County

Dropbox and Drop off locations for the 2020 General Election

Fremont County has four 24 hour drop box locations and four other drop-off locations; as well as three In-Person Voting locations.

Teller County

