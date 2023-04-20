(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs said the results of the April 4 General Municipal Election have been certified, and because no mayoral candidate received more than 50% of the vote, the City Charter requires a run-off election between the top two candidates on Tuesday, May 16.

FOX21 News will host a Primetime Forum on Thursday, May 11 from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., ahead of the Mayoral Run-off Election, between Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade. Evening Anchors, Scott Kilbury and Taylor Bishop will be the hosts.

The City Clerk drew names for ballot positions. Wayne Williams will appear first on the ballot and Yemi Mobolade will appear second.

Ballots will be mailed on Monday, April 24, and must be returned by May 16 at 7 p.m.

Ballots can be mailed to the City Clerk’s Office but must be received by the 7 p.m. deadline. There are numerous 24/7 ballot drop-off locations around Colorado Springs.

