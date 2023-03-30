(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Wayne Williams joined FOX21 News to speak of his experience and about the new water ordinance for development in Colorado Springs.

Williams has experience serving in Colorado since 1994, including as Colorado’s Secretary of State from 2015 to 2019, and has been serving on Colorado Springs City Council since.

Williams voted on the passage of a new water ordinance that requires 128% of water demand to be met before a new development project can begin in Colorado Springs.

“There are some of the candidates running who take a negative view of our city. I think our city has made tremendous progress; that’s not to say that there isn’t more work to be done, so one of the critical areas with respect to growth, is making sure that we have the water we need for a growing community…” said Williams.

Williams wants to promote economic vitality in the area by utilizing the current budget. He also wants to increase services for a growing city like; transportation, utilities, parks, law enforcement, and fire protection.