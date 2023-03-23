(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mayoral candidate Sallie Clark spoke with FOX21 News on Wednesday, March 22 talking about her priorities and addressing criticisms of her past voting history.

Clark is a former El Paso County Commissioner and Colorado Springs City Council member, and recently she was the Colorado Director of Rural Development with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Clark said her priorities are tackling crime, homelessness, and affordable housing. She also addressed criticisms of budget cuts that she approved in 2008 during her time as county commissioner.

“Those were budget decisions that had to be made during one of the worst recessions we saw and that’s something I stand by, essentially it was a 4 to 1 vote,” said Clark. “I was in favor of making sure our public and community stayed safe and that was by funding the Sheriff’s Office and making sure we met our statutory obligations as a county to pass a budget and move ahead.”