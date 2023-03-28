(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mayoral candidate Darryl Glenn talked with FOX21 News on Monday, March 27 speaking of his prior experience and the growth of the city.

Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Darryl Glenn has called Colorado Springs home for 55 years and is looking to become the 42nd mayor of Colorado Springs. Glenn said he watched the city change since he was a City Councilman from 2003 to 2011 and as an El Paso County Commissioner from 2011 to 2018.

According to Glenn’s website, as an El Paso County Commissioner, he served on a board that oversaw a $350-million operation budget for the county as well as overseeing a similar budget as a Colorado Springs City Councilmember.

Glenn believes Colorado Springs is headed into difficult terrain but is confident he’s the best person to lead the community.

“Look around, people are frustrated about growth in this community, this election is being bought and paid for by two major developers. When you’re looking at your tv and you’re looking at the candidates always on tv, all you have to do is go into the campaign finance and see how much money is being poured into their campaign, they want to continue to develop and I think people in this election cycle are fed up and I hope they are,” said Glenn.