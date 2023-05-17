(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Wednesday, May 17, outgoing Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers congratulated Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade on winning his campaign to become the city’s 42nd Mayor.

Suthers posted his congratulations on Twitter, and addressed his time serving the city as its 41st Mayor.

“It has been an honor to serve as mayor of my hometown over the last eight years, and I believe we have made incredible progress,” said Suthers. “A smooth and productive transition is already underway, and I am working with Yemi to ensure he has everything he needs to continue the positive trajectory of the city.”

Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade share a hug and a handshake after Mayoral run-off, courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

Also on Wednesday, Suthers spoke with FOX21 News about the transition ahead for Mobolade, from campaigning to his new role in civil service.

“Tansition as quickly as you can from a campaign mode to a goverments mode. Frankly, part of the campaign mode is trying to be all things to all people. That ends when you get elected and you start making tough decisions. Every single decision you make alienates some people along the line.”

The City of Colorado Springs said ballot counting was completed on Wednesday at 2 p.m., and results will be certified on Friday, May 26.

Mobolade will take the oath of office at a ceremony on Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m. on the south side of the Colorado Springs Pioneer’s Museum.