Lone Tree boy, 9, asks Pete Buttigieg how he can tell the world he is gay too

DENVER (KDVR) — Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg rallied more than 4,000 supporters at a Crowne Plaza Hotel in Aurora Saturday night.

While Buttigieg landed familiar attacks on Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, it was a question asked by a 9-year-old Lone Tree boy that stole the show.

“You’ll never know who is taking their lead from you” Zach have a bracelet to @PeteButtigieg pic.twitter.com/ADMOcp6z3w — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) February 23, 2020

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold read the question of 9-year-old Zachary Ro:

“Would you help me tell the world I am gay too?”

“It won’t always be easy but that’s OK because you know who you are,” Buttigieg said, adding, “You’ll never know who is taking their lead from you.”

After the event, Ro told FOX31, “I just feel inspired by Pete.”

“I feel like he gave me some very good advice,” Ro said.