(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Tuesday, May 9 is the last day to mail in your ballot for the 2023 Mayoral runoff election.

Election Day for the runoff is Tuesday, May 16. After May 9, voters can return their ballot to any of the 26 drop-off locations around the city. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on election day to be counted.

The City of Colorado Springs said If voters did not receive a ballot or have questions about the election, they are asked to contact the City Clerk’s office at 719-385-5901 or the City’s election page.

Once all of the ballots received by 7 p.m. on election day are counted, the post-election period will begin. This allows times for military and overseas ballots to arrive and allows voters who did not sign their ballot or voters with signature discrepancies to cure those ballots.

Election workers will process those ballots after 5 p.m. on May 24. The new mayor will take the oath of office at a ceremony on Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m. on the south side of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

Stick with FOX21 News for coverage of the 2023 Mayoral runoff election.