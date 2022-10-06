(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Joe Roybal has withdrawn from a forum planned for Thursday, Oct. 6 featuring him and his opponent, John Foley.

The forum was set to be hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region starting at 6 p.m. at the KRCC Community Room on North Tejon, and would have allowed attendees to learn about both candidates and ask them questions.

Just before 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Roybal’s campaign sent out a statement announcing his withdrawal from the forum.

“Joe always sees his law enforcement duties and responsibilities serving the El Paso County community as the top priority in his life,” the statement reads. “As such, he had to regretfully withdraw his acceptance earlier this week due to a conflict.”

FOX21 reached out to the League of Women Voters, and they said the forum would go on as planned with only Sheriff’s candidate John Foley in attendance.

“Joe extends his apologies for any inconvenience to the League of Women Voters as well as to the voters who were looking forward to the event,” Roybal’s statement said.