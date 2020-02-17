How to vote in the presidential primary in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ballots for Colorado’s first presidential primary since 2000 are on their way to voters. Here’s what you need to know to make your vote count.

Who can vote

To be eligible to vote in the primary, you must:

be a U.S. citizen.

be at least 17 years old , and turning 18 on or before the general election on November 3.

, and turning 18 on or before the general election on November 3. have lived in Colorado for at least 22 days before March 3.

How to get a ballot

Ballots have been mailed to approximately 391,000 registered voters in El Paso County. You do not need to be registered with a political party to receive a ballot. Unaffiliated voters will receive both Democratic and Republican ballots, but may only return one.

If you are not registered to vote, need to update your registration, do not receive a ballot, or need a replacement ballot, visit a Voter Service and Polling Center. You can register to vote and receive a ballot at one of these centers until 7 p.m. on Election Day, March 3.

How to vote

Voters who are registered Republicans or Democrats will receive a ballot for that party. Unaffiliated voters who did not choose a party preference will receive a ballot packet containing one ballot for each party. Each person may vote and return only one ballot. The unused ballot should be destroyed and discarded. If an unaffiliated voter returns both ballots voted, neither will be counted.

How to return your ballot

Ballots can be mailed, but the county clerk recommends returning them to a ballot drop box. There are a total of 34 secure 24/7 ballot boxes throughout El Paso County. Nine of them are new for this election. Tap here to find a ballot drop box near you. Be sure to return your ballot by 7 p.m. on March 3.

If you do mail your ballot, be sure to use adequate postage. The clerk’s office recommends mailing the ballot before February 24 to ensure it arrives on time. Postmarks do not count.

>> More primary election FAQs from the Colorado Secretary of State