How to cope with election stress

COLORADO SPRINGS — A presidential election during a pandemic can certainly be a time where tensions are high.

This election also adding more uncertainty during a very unstable time. FOX21’s Carly Moore spoke to a therapist and author Jen Elmquist, she is also the Program Lead for Life Time Mind.

During unprecedented times, it’s natural and easy to be overwhelmed with emotions, stress, and worry. So Life Time has created a guide to deal with some of the stresses.

“For most people it has taken our stress levels through the roof,” said Elmquist.

Elmquist said during these times we can get wrapped up in catastrophe thinking and stress about things that haven’t happened yet.

“That’s the overriding theme when it comes to an election in general. We don’t have control and that does raise our stress levels. So what are the things, we can do when we are in circumstances like that? There are a few things we can do to take control,” Elmquist said.

Advice for lowering stress and anticipation ahead of election night

Elmquist suggests, one way to help relieve your stress is to focus on the things you can control. For example, we can control how much media we intake, our level of self-care, and the people we spend time talking to. All of those decisions can contribute to lowering our stress.

Advice for coping with election results when it doesn’t go your way

One of the best ways to manage the election results is to move yourself from a drama mindset to a more durable mindset. According to Elmquist, the drama mindset is negatively driven and believes a specific candidate or party equals danger. A durable mindset holds a big picture view that our democracy has sustained over hundreds of years and we the people have the power to make a difference no matter who is in leadership.