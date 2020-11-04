Hickenlooper “so honored” by third statewide win

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After historic voter turnout that eclipsed 80 percent in Colorado, voters booted incumbent Republican Cory Gardner out of the U.S Senate, giving former governor Democrat John Hickenlooper a decisive win.

As of Wednesday morning, Hickenlooper held a lead of 10 percentage points, with nearly 300,000 votes over Gardner in a race many outlets called less than an hour after polls closed in the Centennial State. Hickenlooper is now undefeated in statewide races in Colorado, winning two races for governor in 2010 and 2014.

“I am so honored and I feel humbled that [voters] have put their trust and their confidence in me and I am determined to go to Washington to work my heart out and deliver results,” Hickenlooper said in an interview with FOX21.

Hickenlooper’s win came after Colorado was predicted to be one of the more hotly-contested Senate races in the country. After questionable debate performances, endless attacks on the campaign trail, and facing one of the Senate’s most bipartisan members in Gardner, Hickenlooper’s triumph is the seventh statewide win for Democrats since Gardner won the Senate seat in 2014.

Gardner, in his concession speech, said he had passed more legislation in Congress than the rest of the entire Colorado delegation.

“I will support [Hickenlooper] in this transition in any way that I can to make sure it is as smooth as possible, and we will assist him with any questions that he might have as he navigates this new role,” Gardner said in his speech. “Please understand, to all the people who supported our efforts tonight, that his success is Colorado’s success and our nation and our state need him to succeed. We need to be united together.”

One of the attacks waged against Hickenlooper was his own admission that he didn’t want to be a Senator and he didn’t think he’d be any good at it. Hickenlooper says that had more to do with his analysis of the political climate in Washington than anything else.

“There’s a lot to do, and Lord knows the system in Washington is a mess, but I’m an optimist,” Hickenlooper said in his victory speech Tuesday night. “I know this country is ready to begin a new chapter, so tonight I pledge to you I will work my heart out for the state that I love and I will do everything I can to bring common sense and decency to our work.”

Hickenlooper says priority number one for him will be addressing the COVID–19 pandemic, both from a public health and economic perspective. He wants to ensure enough testing and face masks for communities to gauge and control the virus. For economic relief, he mulled over possibilities for forgivable or regular loans for small businesses. He sees an opportunity for bipartisanship by getting people back to work while repairing the nation’s infrastructure.

“My gosh, we’re going to have to put people back to work,” he said. “Let’s start building our roads, look at getting our broadband network built into the rural areas of America, get people back to work and get the country back together again.”

Hickenlooper’s win means that both of Colorado’s senators are Democrats, with Sen. Michael Bennet up for reelection in 2022.