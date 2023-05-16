(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis sent his congratulations to the new Mayor-elect of Colorado Springs, Yemi Mobolade on Tuesday, after Wayne Williams announced his concession roughly half an hour after polls closed.

“Thank you to every Colorado Springs resident who voted,” said Governor Polis in a statement. “Congratulations to Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade on his victory and I look forward to working with the Mayor-elect to help save people money in Colorado Springs, make Colorado one of the ten safest states, and move Colorado Springs forward.”

The first unofficial results of the Mayoral run-off election dropped at 7:15 p.m., with Mobolade leading Williams with 57% of the vote. Williams garnered 48,570 votes in the initial tally, to Mobolade’s 65,791.

Mobolade is the first elected black Mayor, and the first Mayor elected who was not born in the United States.