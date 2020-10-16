Gov. Jared Polis discusses quick start to voting for 2020 election

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis along with other Colorado leaders gathered Thursday to encourage voting for Coloradans across the state.

“Colorado is the gold standard of safe and secure voting options,” said Gov. Polis.

The Governor also discussed the safety and security of what said is Colorado’s gold standard elections system.

“Ballots were recently sent out, and whether you prefer to mail your ballot, drop it off at one of the many drop box locations around our state, or even vote in person on election day, there are many opportunities to ensure your voice is heard. No matter your party affiliation and beliefs, each person’s ability to cast their ballot is a cornerstone of our democratic republic,” Gov. Polis said.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold said so far 300,795 Coloradans have cast their ballots.

“It’s great for democracy to see so many Coloradans making their voices heard. Even with ballots still being mailed this week to registered voters, turnout is 24 times higher than at this point in 2016,” Griswold said.

She stated so far 139,382 the ballots were democrat, 57,779 of the ballots were republican and 100,801 were unaffiliated voters.

“It’s exciting to see the energy around this year’s elections and I hope that means record turnout in Colorado and across the country,” First Gentleman Marlon Reis said. “It’s up to each and every one of us to utilize our right to vote. Make a plan to submit your ballot as early as possible and talk to your family and friends about doing the same. There are plenty of easy, convenient ways to cast your vote.”

Coloradans can find a safe and secure dropbox location near them on the Secretary of State’s website.

“As a former Republican Secretary of State, I oversaw a presidential election in 2008 and I would say that election was secure, was safe, was transparent so I also want to tell the people of Colorado that going into this 2020 election, I have every confidence that this election is transparent, it’s safe and secure, and that’s under a Democrat Secretary of State,” Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman said.

Coloradans who are not yet registered to vote can register and vote in person until 7:00 p.m on election day.

“Our elections staff and judges are working day and night to ensure that Colorado’s election process is safe, secure, and transparent. We want every voter in Denver, and across our state, to have the utmost confidence that no matter how or where they cast their ballot, their vote will count,” Paul Lopez the Denver Clerk and Recorder said.