(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 News is your local election headquarters and will host a Primetime Forum on Thursday, May 11 from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., ahead of the Mayoral Run-off Election, between Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade. Evening Anchors, Scott Kilbury and Taylor Bishop will be the hosts.

Colorado Springs Mayoral Candidates, Wayne Williams and Yemi Mobolade.

Ballots were mailed on Monday, April 24, and must be returned by Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. The City Clerk drew names for ballot positions; Wayne Williams will appear first on the ballot and Yemi Mobolade will appear second.

There are numerous 24/7 ballot drop-off locations around Colorado Springs. For a list of ballot drop-off locations, click here. The last day to mail ballots was Tuesday, May 9.

KEY DATES: Mayoral Run-off Election

May 16: Election day

May 24: Deadline for return of military/overseas ballots and signature cures

May 26: Last day to certify election results

June 6: New mayor takes oath of office

More information about the candidates and run-off election deadlines can be found on the City’s website.

The Mayoral Run-off Election will take place on Tuesday, May 16.