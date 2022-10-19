(ELBERT COUNTY, Colo.) — On Wednesday, Secretary of State Jena Griswold appointed an election supervisor in Elbert County after a security breach occurred in 2021, prompting Griswold to act in

The Election Supervisor in Elbert County will monitor decisions made and actions taken related to the administration of the 2022 General Election in that county starting Wednesday, Oct. 19. The Supervisor is authorized to monitor the activities of the elections staff of the Clerk and Recorder’s Office and is there to help the county meet its duties and obligations under state and federal law.

The County Clerk and staff will take any and all lawful direction from the election supervisor and any other Secretary of State designee on any and all election matters.

“Every eligible Coloradan – Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated alike – has the right to cast a ballot in accessible and secure elections. That’s why I am taking action to appoint an Election Supervisor in Elbert County,” said Secretary Griswold. “I will continue to uphold Colorado Election Law and provide the support and oversight needed to ensure secure access to Colorado’s elections.”

According to Secretary Griswold’s office, the decision to appoint a supervisor in Elbert County follows a 2021 election security protocol breach where Republican Clerk Dallas Schroeder violated Colorado Elections Rules by giving unauthorized individuals copies of images of the county’s voting system hard drives. In addition, after the 2022 Primary Election, Elbert County’s Elections Manager notified the Secretary of State’s Office that the Elbert County Clerk’s office discovered dozens of voted ballots which were not verified or counted during the regular counting process.

The Department directed the clerk’s staff to count those misplaced ballots during the statewide recount that was then ongoing, and those votes eventually were added to the abstract of the results of the election.