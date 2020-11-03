COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Election Day is here, and record turnout is expected in Colorado and around the country. If you haven’t yet dropped off your Colorado ballot, voted, or registered to vote, you have until 7 p.m. tonight to do so. Here’s what to know.

If you already have your ballot filled out, it’s too late to put it in the mailbox. Instead, drop it off at a secure drop box before 7 p.m. Tap here and enter your address for a map of drop box locations near you.

If you need to register to vote, update your voter registration, request a replacement ballot, or mark your ballot using an ADA-accessible ballot-marking device, you can do so at a Voter Service and Polling Center. You can also drop off your ballot or vote in person at these locations.

If you need to visit one of these locations, the El Paso County clerk’s office recommends arriving as early as possible, as long lines are expected in the afternoon. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be able to vote. Be sure to bring an acceptable form of identification.

Tap here and enter your address for a map of voter service and polling centers near you.

For more information about voting in Colorado and answers to frequently asked questions, visit govotecolorado.gov.