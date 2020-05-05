Election Day: Pueblo public utility vote

PUEBLO, Colo. — May 5 voters will decide on whether or not the city should begin the process of starting its own public utility and taking over for Black Hills Energy (BHE).
This process is called munipalization. FOX21 caught up with both sides last week.
Even if there is a “yes” vote, it would take 5 to 8 years for the city to fully acquire all BHE’s assets.
Remember your ballot has to be turned in by 7 p.m. Tuesday to be counted.
Check out ballot drop boxes below:
FOX21 will have the first round of results and hear from Mayor NIck Gradisar at 9 p.m.