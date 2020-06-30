Election Day: Pueblo County commissioner race

PUEBLO, Colo. — After some controversy over a possible campaign violation, the District 2 race between Abel Tapia and Garrison Ortiz will be the end all be all Tuesday.

Both of these primary county commissioner races in Pueblo will be it. Whoever wins tonight will be running unopposed in November since there is no Republican candidate on the ballot.

The other county commissioner race in District 1, whoever wins between Eppie Griego and Tisha Mauro, will also be running unopposed.

