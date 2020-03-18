El Paso County releases official results of 2020 Presidential Primary

“I Voted” stickers cover a table at a polling station during the North Carolina primary on Super Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina on March 3, 2020. – Forteen states and American Samoa are holding presidential primary elections, with over 1400 delegates at stake. Americans vote Tuesday in primaries that play a major role in who will challenge Donald Trump for the presidency, a day after key endorsements dramatically boosted Joe Biden’s hopes against surging leftist Bernie Sanders. The backing of Biden by three of his ex-rivals marked an unprecedented turn in a fractured, often bitter campaign. (Photo by Logan Cyrus / AFP) (Photo by LOGAN CYRUS/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office announced Wednesday it had completed the official Canvass of the 2020 Presidential Primary Election. Final official results are approved by a bipartisan Canvass Board.

Results show 200,665 ballots were cast in Colorado, out of 467,021 registered voters in the state.

The top five democratic candidates for president are listed as:



– Bernie Sanders (36.5%)

– Joe Biden (26.44%)

– Michael Bloomberg (17.94%)

– Elizabeth Warren (15.78%)

– Tulsi Gabbard (1.55%)

All but Sanders and Biden have since suspended their campaigns.

President Donald Trump received 93.57% of the republican vote.

“We are extremely pleased with the efficiency, accuracy and organization of our election process,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman. “This was the first Presidential Primary Election conducted in twenty years and the turnout was substantially higher than our original projection. I am very appreciative of the efforts of our Elections team, judges, and all staff members involved in this unprecedented election.”

The Clerk’s Office notes it passed its fifth post-election Risk Limiting Audit before the Canvass, which was implemented by the Secretary of the State in 2017, and allows officials to compare a sample of paper ballots against digital tallies to verify results were tabulated correctly.

