COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s office is hiring 500 people to serve as temporary election judges for the 2020 general election.

Election judges provide short-term support during the elections process. Assignment lengths range from three days to five weeks. Dates range from late September through Election Day, which is November 3.

Pay starts at $15,50 per hour.

Applications are available on the El Paso County Human Resources website, or by clicking here.

The following types of jobs are available, according to the county:

Call Center Representative

Provides excellent customer service and information to voters by responding to routine inbound phone inquiries. Must be able to take detailed messages, perform basic data entry and possess excellent customer service skills.

Data Entry Clerk

Provides administrative data entry support to the Elections Department through the statewide database, ensuring accuracy and adhering to department rules and regulations.

Ballot Processing Judge

Ballot sorting

Scanning undelivered ballots

Identifying signature discrepancies

Ensuring there are no major tears and/or blemishes on ballot that would hinder the counting process

Voter Service and Polling Center Judge

Assists in daily operations of Voter Service and Polling Center(s), including registering voters, voter address changes, issuing ballots, instructing voters to complete and sign applicable forms and comply with election laws and rules.

Ballot Runner

Collects ballots from secure 24/7 drop-off locations and Voter Service and Polling Centers.

Applicants must meet the following qualifications: