El Paso County completes canvass of 2020 election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has completed its official canvass of the 2020 general election, the office said in a press release Tuesday.

Final results, which are approved by a bipartisan Canvass Board, can be viewed on the Election Night Reporting site.

“We have experienced an unprecedented Presidential Election in an unprecedented year,” Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said in the release. “Any election depends on the diligent efforts, professionalism, long hours and determination of myriad people whose contribution in various capacities makes it a success. I am tremendously proud of the individuals who accomplished this during a pandemic and in an environment of heightened citizen political activism. This was another record-breaking election and the voters of El Paso County also deserve recognition for their participation in the election. By embracing their democratic right to vote, they have demonstrated their commitment to help set a course of governance for their city, county, state and country.”

Final official results include ballots from military and overseas voters, as well as ballots that were counted after ID, signature, or other issues were properly resolved.

Prior to the canvass, the Clerk’s Office also completed and passed a required post-election Risk Limiting Audit, according to the office. This audit allows officials to compare a sample of paper ballots against digital tallies to verify results were tabulated correctly and confirm election results have not been manipulated.