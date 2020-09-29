The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office conducts a public Logic and Accuracy test on ballot-counting equipment that will be used for the November election. / Sarah Hempelmann – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is conducting a public Logic and Accuracy test on all ballot-counting equipment that will be used for the November election.

The public logic and accuracy test is held before every election administered by the county.

The clerk’s office is testing the ImageCast Central (ICC) scanners, ImageCast X (ICX) Ballot marking devices, and ImageCast Adjudication stations.

The test began at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will continue until completion, which is expected to be Friday.

The test is being held in the Peterson Counting Room on the second floor of the Citizens Service Center at 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road.

The test is open to everyone, including the press and representatives of the political parties. Spectators must maintain recommended physical distancing and wear a face mask.

