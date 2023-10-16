(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has mailed 473,865 ballots to all eligible, active registered voters for the 2023 election. This year there will be something extra in the ballots as the Clerk and Recorder’s Office has figured out a way to send everyone an “I Voted” sticker.

The Clerk and Recorder’s Office said ballots should be received by Thursday, Oct. 26. If you have not received a ballot by that date contact the elections department at (719) 575-8683.

This year, the mail ballot packet will contain something new for voters. According to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office this year the ballots will have an “I Voted” sticker on the mail ballot instruction sheet.

“To make it fun, rather than one standard design, we have five different colorful designs. You can compare your “I Voted” sticker with your neighbor’s. Many thanks to our vendor for working with our office to accomplish this,” said Clerk Steve Schleiker.