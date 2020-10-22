Destruction of campaign signs crosses party lines

COLORADO SPRINGS — The vandalism, destruction, or theft of campaign signs is nothing new in the lead up to an election but, for candidates who have been involved in multiple elections, they are replacing more signs than they have in years past and seeing more extreme means to deface them.

“You expect to lose a sign or two no matter what, somethings going to happen, but when you lose 10-12 signs, it’s more than just a petty mischief, or a teenager. It’s concerted efforts,” State Representative Larry Liston said.

Liston said as many as a dozen of his signs that can cost over $100 have been destruction. The Republican was representing House District 16 and is now running for Senate District 10.

The campaign sign vandalism has a bipartisan target as Stephanie Vigil, a Democrat running for the now-vacant House District 16 seat has seen all of her large signs defaced in some manner. Her signs, she estimates exceeds $50 to print, have been painted with graffiti, drilled to the ground, and even removed with a political rival’s sign posted on top.









Signs from campaigns across Colorado Springs and across the political spectrum have been vandalized this fall.

“That’s the one that starts to feel a threatening almost,” Vigil said. “It seems so needlessly aggressive.”

The city requires permits for signs in a public right of way. Vigil has four permits through the city, Liston has over 40.

Both candidates have replaced their signs, in some locations multiple times. Liston is an incumbent and Vigil has been involved in local campaigns in years past, but with limited name recognition, the signs play an important role in turning people’s heads.

“The presidency, we know their names. The senate race, we know their names already,” Vigil explained. “For a lot of people, they just need to see the candidate’s name a couple of times to, at least, have them in the back of their mind so, that when they get their ballot, they know to look them up and at least give them some consideration.”

Both Liston and Vigil condemn the vandalism and other destructive actions taken against campaign signs. Liston disagrees that the destruction is even across the political spectrum saying his volunteers have no interest in Vigil’s signs and “I could care less about Ms. Vigil and her whining and pissing and moaning of which I am aware.”

“We don’t touch the Biden signs, I could care less. It’s not going to change anybody’s mind or change anybody’s vote because you damaged or destroyed their signs,” Liston said.

Liston has had his share of troubles with signs before the destruction. Currently there are two open complaints filed with the Secretary of State’s office alleging his campaign’s signs do not have the proper financial disclosure required by state law.

FOX21 noticed several large Liston signs on Thursday without the disclosure, but others that do have a sticker designating how they were paid for. Liston said after contact from the Secretary of State’s office, he and his campaign are working to fix them.

“Some of the signs are five or six years old and that was not required back in 2016,” he explained.

A spokesperson for the Secretary of State’s office says it does not comment on open complaints.

Vigil said she did reach out to Colorado Springs Police about the issue, but was told without surveillance, witnesses, or the perpetrator turning themselves in, there is not much they can do.