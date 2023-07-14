(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen announced his re-election campaign citing his efforts in two high-profile cases to bring justice for victims.

DA Allen began as a prosecutor in 2004 and joined the 4th Judicial DA’s Office in 2011. 2020 Allen was elected 4th Judicial District Attorney.

DA Allen’s website said DA Allen served as the lead prosecutor on two high-profile cases in 2023; Letecia Stauch and the Club Q shooter.

Stauch was found guilty of the murder of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch and was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

The Club Q shooter earlier in June, pled guilty to all counts and was sentenced to 5 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole in addition to 2,208 years which is the longest sentence in El Paso County history.

“The best defense against those who choose to do evil in our community is committed, professional prosecution. I was voted into office because of my prosecutorial experience,” said DA Allen “Over the past three years our office has made it clear that if you commit a crime in El Paso or Teller County, you will be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

According to the DA Allen’s campaign website, Former Mayor John Suthers and former District Attorney, Dan May have endorsed DA Allen for re-election.