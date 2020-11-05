Cripple Creek to raise maximum bet

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Currently, the state caps individual wagers at $100 however with the passage of Amendment 77 and Cripple Creek’s in 2A that will change.

See the results for each question below.

AMENDMENT 77 – LOCAL GAMING LIMIT APPROVAL

Measure Votes Percent YES 1,732,585 60.1% NO 1,151,833 39.9%

CRIPPLE CREEK MEASURE 2A – REVISIONS TO GAMING

Decision Votes Percent YES 405 74.7% NO 137 25.3%

Colorado casinos are also restricted to what type of games they can offer. Any change requires a statewide vote as well as a community vote which is where 2A comes in.

2A asked voters to approve Cripple Creek to replace the single bet limit of up to $100 with unlimited single bets.

Each city — Black Hawk, Central City, and Cripple Creek — also have to pass their own issues.

“We can set it $500 or if we want tor we can go to $1,000 it’s up to us,” said Lew Bosco with Bronco Billy’s.

With greater risk comes greater reward in the way of economic development and increased tourism.

“It will make the city more attractive. It will benefit both Cripple Creek and Victor. It will benefit all the casinos,” said Bosco.

Brian lives in Cripple Creek and said he’ll pass on the higher payout.

“For me personally, I’m comfortable where the current stakes are, I’m not a big gambler I play slot machines once in a while,” Brian said. “Whether it brings more people here and brings more tourists, and more dollars for the economy and businesses and that’s a good thing as well.”