Cripple Creek hopes to raise betting limits with Question 2A

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The City of Cripple Creek ballot question 2A is contingent on whether the state-wide Amendment 77 passes.

Amendment 77 would allow local voters only in Colorado cities with legal gambling — Black Hawk, Central City, and Cripple Creek — to approve higher betting limits.

Right now, the state caps individual wagers at $100. Colorado casinos are also restricted to what type of games they can offer. Any change requires a statewide vote as well as a community vote which is where 2A comes in.

2A is asking voters to approve Cripple Creek to replace the single bet limit of up to $100 with unlimited single bets.

The City of Cripple Creek Marketing and Events Manager, Jeff Mosher, is hoping it passes to allow tourism to grow, attract tourists with deeper pockets, and recover from the COVID shutdown that still is impacting casino revenues right now.

