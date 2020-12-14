Colorado’s presidential electors cast votes at state capitol

FILE – In this Nov. 27, 2018 photo, clouds build over the state Capitol in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER — Colorado’s nine presidential electors will meet at the state capitol Monday to cast their votes for the winners of the state’s presidential and vice presidential election.

All nine electors are expected to cast their votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The Democratic ticket won 55% of the state’s popular vote, according to the Associated Press.

Gov. Jared Polis and Secretary of State Jena Griswold will preside over the meeting, which starts around 11:45 a.m. Monday in the west foyer of the state capitol. The capitol has been closed to the public since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting will begin with remarks from Polis and Griswold. Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan B. Coats will then deliver the oath of office. The electors will then cast their votes–one each for president and vice president. Griswold will certify the votes, and the meeting will adjourn.

Monday is the day set by federal law for the meeting of the Electoral College. Electors are meeting in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to cast their ballots. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress, over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

The electors’ votes have drawn more attention than usual this year because President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election and continued to make baseless allegations of fraud.

Biden won 306 electoral votes to 232 votes for Trump. It takes 270 votes to be elected.

In 32 states, including Colorado, and the District of Columbia, laws require electors to vote for the popular-vote winner. The Supreme Court unanimously upheld this arrangement in July.

Electors almost always vote for the state winner anyway because they generally are devoted to their political party. There’s no reason to expect any defections this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.