Colorado voters approve paid family and medical leave program

Voters line up outside to cast ballots in the general election at the Henrico County general registrar’s office in Henrico County, Va., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on the first day of the state’s 45-day early voting period. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

DENVER — Colorado voters gave the green light to Proposition 118 Tuesday night, allowing the state to create a paid family and medical leave program.

The program will be paid for by a 0.9% payroll tax, split between employees and employers, to allow for 12 weeks of paid leave for family and medical reasons – such as a new baby, an illness of a family member, or a benefit for a member of a military family.

The program will pay up to 90% of a lower-income workers’ wages, and up to $1,100 per week for higher earners, based on the state average weekly wage. Employees will be eligible for this program after 180 days of employment and the earning of at least $2,500.

>>TAP HERE TO SEE A FULL LIST OF 2020 ELECTION RESULTS