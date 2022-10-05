(DENVER) — On Wednesday, the Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced its support for three ballot propositions which focus on laws surrounding Colorado alcohol licenses.

“Colorado has been long overdue to rethink the way we approach liquor licensing,” said Colorado Chamber president and CEO Loren Furman. “This is about helping some of our hardest-hit businesses recover from ongoing economic challenges while also giving consumers more options when it comes to how and where they choose to purchase alcohol. Together, these common-sense ballot initiatives will help bring Colorado’s alcohol regulatory environment into the 21st century.”

Proposition 124 would incrementally increase the number of retail liquor store licenses an individual may own or hold shares in, allowing liquor retailers to open more locations across the state. Current state law limits retail liquor store licensees to a maximum of three liquor stores in the state. Through Proposition 124, the number of licenses an individual could own would be unlimited by January 1, 2037.

Under Proposition 125, grocery stores, convenience stores and other businesses that are licensed to sell beer would also be allowed to sell wine. Retailers with the license would also be able to offer tastings if approved by the licensing authority.

Proposition 126 would allow restaurants, bars, and other liquor-licensed retailers to offer third-party delivery services for alcohol. Currently, only liquor store retailers are allowed to deliver alcohol using a store-owned vehicle.

Propositions 124, 125 and 126 will be on the statewide General Election ballot and were endorsed in a recent vote by the Colorado Chamber’s Board of Directors.