Colorado surpasses total 2016 turnout by 10 a.m. on Election Day

A voter stops his bicycle to place ballots in a drop box outside the La Familia Recreation Center in the Baker neighborhood Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, south of downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado surpassed its total 2016 election turnout by 10 a.m. on Election Day, Secretary of State Jena Griswold said.

Griswold said 2,893,395 Coloradans have voted as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Colorado voters have until 7 p.m. on Election Day to return their ballots to a secure drop box or vote in person at a voter service and polling center. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

More than 2.7 million Coloradans had cast their ballots by 4 p.m. Monday, the day before Election Day. Of those, 32.7% were registered Democrats, 28.58% were registered Republicans, and 37.34% were unaffilated.

Colorado had around 3.78 million active voters as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to data from the secretary of state’s office. An “active” voter is a person whose voter registration information is current. Active voters automatically receive a ballot in the mail. An “inactive” voter is someone who is registered to vote, but the United States Postal Service has reported no longer lives at the address listed on their registration record. Inactive voters must confirm or update their voter registration before they can vote.

Colorado allows same-day voter registration. Voters can register and cast ballots at voter service and polling centers until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Just over 2.85 million Coloradans voted in the 2016 election, according to the secretary of state’s website. That was 74.39% of registered voters, and 85.62% of active voters.