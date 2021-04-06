Colorado Springs City Council election: Where to turn in your ballot

A voter casts her ballot at the El Paso County Clerk’s Office branch in downtown Colorado Springs. / FOX21 News file photo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Voters in Colorado Springs have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to turn in their ballots for the city’s municipal election.

This year’s election includes six city council races–one for each district. It also includes one ballot question.

Each voter’s ballot includes the city council race for their district, as well as the ballot question.

Ballots must be received–not just postmarked–by 7 p.m. on election night. That means it’s too late to return a ballot by mail.

Ballots can be returned to any of 24 drop boxes across the city. All of these drop boxes are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

If you lost your ballot, did not receive a ballot, or need a replacement ballot for any other reason, visit the City Clerk’s office at 30 S. Nevada Ave, Suite 101. The office is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.