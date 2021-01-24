Get to know your Colorado Springs City Council candidates: District 3

COLORADO SPRINGS — Leading up to the 2021 General Municipal Election, FOX21 is taking a look at the candidates running for each City Council district seat.

City Council consists of nine members: one member from each of the six council districts and three at-large members. Each council member serves a four-year term. They are limited to two consecutive terms.

The six City Council District seats are the only races on the ballot April 6. The three at-large members, Bill Murray, Tom Strand, and Wayne Williams, were elected in 2019.

In District 3, which represents downtown and part of western Colorado Springs, Olivia Lupia, Arthur Glynn, and Henry McCall are challenging incumbent Richard Skorman.

Richard Skorman

A month ago, on December 10, Richard Skorman, current City Council President, told FOX21 he would not be running again. But on January 23, he said there’s still work that needs to be finished.

“My hope in all this, is that this’ll be my last turn, four more years, that I can finish up many of the issues that have been important to me in the past,” Skorman said.

“The one that rose to the top of the list is our climate here. We struggle with dry climate but it’s getting worse. Part of it is La Niña, but probably most of it is climate change,” he said.

Skorman said our wildfire risk needs to be addressed further, and that the community dodged a bullet with the Bear Creek fire. He’s also been a big advocate for the closing of the Drake Power Plant. Skorman says his other top priorities are affordable housing, and the homeless.

On his website, he lists many other issues he wants to focus on, such as economic recovery and funding parks.

Olivia Lupia

Olivia Lupia has lived in Colorado Springs since 2000. She is a Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate, and attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles.

“I appreciate the effort and the job that Mr. Skormon has brought. I do, however, think it’s time for new faces, for new ideas, for new directions, and kind of break away from what could be seen as that establishmentarianism mindset,” said Lupia.

Lupia said her top priorities are: getting businesses back open, ensuring taxes are not raised for taxpayers, alternative transportation options, fighting sex trafficking, and more.

“I am running because I want to be a true and reflective voice on what this district wants. Not what the rest of the city or the county or the state tells us what we should want,” she said.

Arthur Glynn

Arthur Glynn served in the U.S. Navy for over 30 years, and moved to Colorado Springs 15 years ago. Glynn helped fight the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fires and ensuing floods as the U.S. Navy’s Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer (NEPLO) to FEMA. During his time in the Navy, he served in the Gulf War (Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield).

After reflecting back on fifteen years of living in Colorado Springs, former navy pilot Art Glynn, says he’s tired of community complaints falling on deaf ears.

“Over the last several years, I’ve seen things dissipate from those great values that brought us here,” said Glynn.

One of his top priorities is keeping Colorado Springs the home of the Space Force. On January 13, the Secretary of the Air Force, on behalf of the Office of the Secretary of Defense, selected Huntsville, Alabama, as the preferred location for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters.

“A lot of folks say we just lost it to Huntsville… that’s not true. The battle is still ongoing and I believe I can provide help and a voice to rationalize why Colorado Springs is the right permanent home,” said Glynn.

According to the Space Force press release, the Department of the Air Force anticipates making a final decision for the location of U.S. Space Command Headquarters in spring 2023, pending the results from the required environmental impact analysis.

Glynn says we also need to take care of our Veterans. He says he’s seen the challenges soldiers have reintegrating into society after deployments.

“I believe that we owe it to them, to bring them in let them know how much we truly care, we need to actually walk the talk, that’s what I’m intending to do,” he said.

Glynn said he does not support the sale of recreational marijuana.

“Frankly, I’m disappointed. We were sold this idea that we were able to bring in medical marijuana and it would generate up to 100 million dollars of revenue that would go to schools and that’s a wonderful thing. The unfortunate thing is, I don’t think hardly any money has actually gone to schools,” said Glynn.

Glynn says although he doesn’t have the magic answer, he believes the direction society is heading is very destructive.

Henry McCall

Henry McCall is a 5-year Colorado Springs resident and former Chemical Dependency Counselor.

McCall’s top policy priorities include the following:

Enact a one year, citywide moratorium on all residential rental rates. Monthly nominations of city locations to be designated points of interest with state and federal governmental agencies. Eliminate all city taxes and utility user fees. Follow the science and present to the newly-elected city council and tenured city council members the issue of legalizing recreational cannabis sales in the city limits of Colorado Springs.

2021 General Municipal Election

Here’s a look at who’s running for each of the six open seats:

District 1: Jim Mason, Michael Seeger, Glenn Carlson, Dave Donelson

District 2: Jay Inman, David Noblitt, Dave Geislinger, Randy Helms

District 3: Henry McCall, Richard Skorman, Arthur Glynn, Olivia Lupia

District 4: Regina English, Yolanda L. Avila

District 5: Nancy Henjum, Matt Zelenok, Karlie Van Arnam, Justin James-Fletcher Hermes, Mary Elizabeth Fabian

District 6: Garfield Johnson, Mike O’Malley

