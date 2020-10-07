Colorado Secretary of State testifies about election threats to U.S Congress

COLORADO SPRINGS — With ballots for the 2020 presidential election set to mail out in three days, Colorado’s Election Chief, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, testified before the U.S. House Subcommittee on Elections.

Griswold identified threats, proposed fixes, and said Colorado is ready to lead the nation on election integrity.

“Every day Americans are losing faith in our democracy either because of the voters’ suppression tactics we see, misinformation, or even corruption,” Griswold said during her testimony.

According to Griswold, those threats start with influence from foreign governments, namely Russia, lead to the spread of disinformation, hacked voter information, the creation of fake election result websites, and hacked election result websites.

She also warned of voter suppression, a problem she says stems from the White House.

“When you have the leader of the free world calling on Neo-nazis in the election process, that is voter suppression. When you have the president calling on law enforcement, which is a tactic out of the Jim Crow south, that is voter suppression,” Griswold said, in response to a question from Congressman Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland.

In rhetoric-laced language, Griswold pointed to two moments during the first presidential debate when President Donald Trump said, “stand back and stand by.” That comment a response to the moderator who asked the president if he condemned white supremacists.

Later on in the debate, Trump called on his supporters to go to the polls and watch the process.

Poll watching or election observation is allowed, but with a stringent process in place, to ensure fairness. In addition, federal protections in the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 and Voting Rights Act of 1965 protect voters from intimidation and harassment, which is supplemented by local laws.

“I have not experienced that personally,”said Vickie Tonkins, El Paso County GOP Chair, of the idea that unauthorized people may participate in poll watching.

“I think we have systems in place that can prevent much of that from happening,” she said.

People who want to act as certified poll watchers must follow a specific protocol which begins with registering to vote, then registering with a party. After registration, that person must contact their county party (i.e. El Paso County GOP or El Paso County Democrats) with a notification of their intent to become a Poll Watcher.

The parties then create a list, verify the identities and backgrounds of applicants, and submit the information to the County Clerk and Recorder’s office. That office is also expected to verify applicant information and return the list of qualified applicants to the party. The party’s chair signs off on that list.

Approved Poll Watchers are sworn in and given a certificate. No one is allowed to watch the polls without that certificate.

Poll Watchers are paired with a member of the opposite party to observe the process.

“I think that works great for both parties to have that understanding that this has been verified,” Tonkins said.

On Tuesday, Griswold also proposed changes that she said could strengthen election integrity, many of which require action from Congress:

Bipartisan representatives from state governments to develop recommendations to avoid foreign influence in elections

Enough funding for states to implement cybersecurity, emergency and counter terrorism response, and other security programs to increase election system resiliency.

Congress requiring the intelligence community to declassify foreign misinformation and disinformation campaigns with a bipartisan committee to decide on how to release that information to the public because

Repeal Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act

“Our allies’ experiences and academic studies show that ‘shedding light’ on foreign mis and disinformation is critical to countering it,” Griswold testified.

Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, in broad terms, gives protection to internet platforms for what users post on their sites. It means Facebook is not liable for defamatory posts by its users. Repealing it could mean legal repercussions for social media companies.

“Social media companies are not neutral platforms and third-party content posted on their sites can promote ill-intentioned foreign activity. They should no longer be shielded from accountability. While social media can be a tool for good, adversaries can also use it to their advantage with a precision never seen before,” Griswold said.