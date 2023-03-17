(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs added a new mapping tool to the City’s website that will track voter turnout during the 2023 General Municipal Election.

According to the City, the people of Colorado Springs will be able to look at turnout percentages by each council district or by voting precinct with data being updated every evening.

“This new interactive mapping tool shows our local voter turnout in a simple way and provides even more transparency during the election process,” said City Clerk Sarah Johnson.

The City said voters have until April 4 at 7 p.m. to return their ballot for the April election. The April ballot includes; Mayor, three at-large City Council seats for a four-year term and the unexpired term for City Council District 3 to serve the remaining two years, and a question to extend the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales and use tax for 20 years with no tax increase.

If voters did not receive a ballot or have questions about the election, they are asked to contact the City Clerk’s office at 719-385-5901 or visit the City’s website.