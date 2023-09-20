(PUEBLO, Colo.) – Nine candidates will face off in the race for Pueblo Mayor this November. FOX21 is your local election headquarters, and from now until Nov. 7, we are previewing all mayoral candidates looking to best the incumbent Nick Gradisar.

City Council President Heather Graham says during her campaign she plans to advocate for safety, beautification, and growth in Pueblo, and lists crime as one of her top issues.

“I think it’s hard to get things done even as a City Council President, so it’s hard to have communication with the rest of the city, it’s really hard to even know what’s going on,” Graham explained. “If elected, I’ll be more transparent and work with the city council, unlike what’s happening now.”

Graham was born and raised in Pueblo, is the owner of Graham’s Grill and Ruby’s, and has been an advocate for the business community during her time on the city council. She is not pleased with how the current administration handled the pandemic and vows to make a change in the mayor’s office.

“In 2020 I was upset with the way city government handled the shutting down of businesses,” Graham said. “I went and spoke to city council several times and I was just unsatisfied with how my hands are tied, I can’t do anything, and that’s why I decided to run for city council and now I’m going to run for mayor.”

Graham is one of eight candidates looking to beat current Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar during his re-election campaign. Graham said one of her priorities as mayor is to improve transparency between the community and local government.

“Speaking as the City Council President, there’s absolutely no transparency and I think that needs to be one of the top things that need to be brought back to city government,” Graham said.

Graham believes it’s time for a change in leadership in Pueblo and has received an endorsement from the Pueblo Police Union.

“I am very thankful for that endorsement, I think that it speaks very highly to have a union that has never endorsed a candidate to endorse me,” Graham explained.

Graham said if you want change in the city of Pueblo, head to the ballot box on Nov. 7.

Pueblo County election offices will begin mailing ballots to registered voters on Oct. 16.