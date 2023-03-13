(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Ballots for the 2023 Colorado Springs City Election were mailed last week, meaning they should be arriving in the mailboxes of registered voters within city limits any day now.

Voters will select one candidate for Mayor and up to three candidates for City Council. All voters will also see one issue on their ballot asking to extend the Trails, Open Space, and Parks (TOPS) tax for 20 years, with no increase to the current tax.

Those who live in District 3 will also have the option to choose one candidate for the District 3 City Council seat. District 3 is located near downtown, west into the Broadmoor area.

Sarah Johnson, Colorado Springs City Clerk, said it’s likely there will be a run-off race for the position of Mayor as the city charter requires the winning candidate to receive more than 50% of the vote to win the election. If that does not happen, a run-off election between the two candidates with the most votes on April 4 will take place on May 16.

Ballots must be mailed by March 28 to be received in time, or they can be dropped off at one of 26 ballot drop boxes across the city. Ballot boxes are open 24/7 and ballots can be dropped off up until 7 p.m. on election day, April 4.

Registered voters who do not receive a ballot in the mail by this Friday, March 17 should contact the City Clerk’s office at (719) 385-5901.