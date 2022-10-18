(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Ballots have been mailed to all eligible and active registered voters in El Paso County for the 2022 General Election, and the Secretary of State said ballot tracking will once again be available.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder said approximately 453,000 ballots have been mailed out, and should arrive in voters’ mailboxes by Friday, Oct. 28. The General Election ballot content, depending on the precinct you live in, will contain contests for:

U.S. Senator

U.S. Representative

State Senator

State Representative

Governor

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

Attorney General

Local races – County Clerk and Recorder, Treasurer, Assessor, Sheriff, Surveyor, Coroner and County Commissioner Districts One and Five as well as state and local measures

Voters have many convenient options for returning their ballots, including 39 secure 24/7 ballot drop-box locations throughout the county. Voters can also return their ballots through the U.S. Postal Service (USPS). However, voters should affix standard $0.60 standard postage when returning their ballot via the USPS.

The Clerk’s Office recommends that voters do not return their voted ballot by mail after Oct. 31 to ensure receipt before the deadline. All voted ballots must be returned to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, to be counted.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold also said ballot tracking through BallotTrax would once again be made available statewide to voters. The program was first made available by Griswold in 2020.

To enbroll in BallotTrax, go to GoVoteColorado.gov and click on “Sign up for BallotTrax.”

BallotTrax enables voters to receive a limited number of notifications by phone, email, or text about the status of their mail ballot, from the time it is mailed to the voter to when it is received and accepted for counting. According to Griswold’s office, as of July 2022, nearly 2 million Colorado voters were enrolled in BallotTrax — 52% of the electorate.